Our village is 65 km southwest of the Noor Pur tehsil in Khushab. In this modern era, our village is still deprived of a state-owned primary school, a basic healthcare unit, proper roads, and uninterrupted water supply. Elected representatives only visit the area when the elections are near to get people to vote for them.

PM Imran Khan, who has always highlighted the plight of people, should look into this matter and order the relevant department to provide basic facilities at our village. We hope that our appeal will not be ignored.

