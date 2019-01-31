Tax on books

It is a matter of great concern that imported books are still being subjected to a five percent import duty, despite the waiver of tax on newsprint paper by the government. A country where young people are usually busy on mobile phones and are losing interest in reading good books, retaining tax on books can have negative consequences. It will not only further the gap between the reader and the book, but also create a trust deficit between the buyer and the seller. In order to promote the culture of reading, support education, and create an ambiance of research and study, the government needs to quash the existing import duty on books. The step will not only encourage readers to buy foreign books at the original price, but also deter the piracy of books.

Kashif Mustafa Qadri

Karachi