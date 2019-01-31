NICVD bags four awards for corporate social responsibility

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has bagged four awards for serving the people of Pakistan, irrespective of their cast, creed and religion and without any discrimination, said an official of the cardiac-care hospital.

Officials said the NICVD had been given the awards in the fields of corporate social responsibility and three of these awards had been clinched by the Management Consultant of the institution, Haider Awan, while the chief operating officer (CCO) of the institution, Azra Maqsood, also bagged an award in the category of social impact and sustainability.

They said the award distribution ceremony was held a few days back in Islamabad. President Arif Alvi and Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan presented the awards to NICVD officials Haider Awan and Azra Maqsood.

Hyder Awan, management consultant–NICVD, was given awards in the categories of “CSR Round The Clock”, CSR Projects and Best Practices Award, while Chief Operating Officer Azra Maqsood bagged an award in the category of Social Impact and Sustainability.

Talking to journalists, NICVD official Hyder Awan said these awards from President Arif Alvi and Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan were in recognition of the best health services being provided at the NICVD and added that their institute was providing state of the art cardiac treatment totally free to the entire population of the country.

“All the credit goes to the visionary leadership of Prof Nadeem Qamar, executive director NICVD and untiring efforts of its professional team who has made this institute as one of the leading cardiac hospitals of the world,” he said.

Dr Malik Hameedullah, administrative executive of the NICVD, also congratulated the team of the hospital on this achievement, saying that it was their vision to establish a network of the world’s best heart healthcare facilities throughout Pakistan so that everyone could avail free services at their doorstep.