FWBL conducts Hajj balloting

KARACHI: Ms. Naushaba Shahzad President and CEO (Acting) First Women Bank Ltd., performed the computerized Hajj balloting at the Head Office in presence of the Executives and staff members of the Bank. Ms. Aisha Mahjabeen OG II Regional Office South and Mr. Ghulam Sarwar Driver at Head Office Karachi were the lucky winners and would be privileged to perform Hajj this year.

FWBL has restarted Hajj Balloting which was discontinued in 2015. The all expenses would be borne from the Staff Welfare Fund of the Bank.

On this occasion, Ms. Shahzad congratulated the lucky employees who were declared successful in the balloting and said that they were blessed by the Almighty Allah to perform “Fareezah Hajj”. She urged them to pray for the prosperity of the bank and the country while performing Hajj and visiting the holy places.****