Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

City admin to provide full support to SCSW

Karachi

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has said the city administration will provide all possible support to the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) for achieving its objective of protecting social, economical, political and legal rights of women. He was talking to a four-member delegation of the SCSW headed by its chairperson Nuzhat Shirin at her office on Wednesday. He appreciated the idea of establishing the SCSW and assured the chairperson his full support.

