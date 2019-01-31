Bank heist case transferred to SIU

Police on Wednesday registered a case against the city’s first bank heist of the year and transferred the investigation to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

An FIR was registered against a security guard, Manzur Mastung, employed at a private bank, who robbed Rs6.5 million and other valuables on Tuesday in DHA Phase 1’s B Market. Police high-ups later transferred the case to the SIU to probe and arrest the suspects.

According to police, Mastung first broke open lockers at the branch’s ground floor with the help of his unidentified companions and looted Rs6.5 million, including foreign currency. The robbers then moved towards the mezzanine floor from where they looted valuables, including jewellery and documents, from 10 lockers. In total, they looted 22 lockers. Police said that Manzur, who hails from Rahim Yar Khan, had been serving as the night shift security guard for the past six months and carried out the robbery at 7:30am.

According to SSP Investigations Tariq Dharejo, the guard used gas cutters to break open the lockers. He further said that it seemed there were three robbers involved, but nothing could be said exactly until the suspects were arrested.