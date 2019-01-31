PTI MPA offers cash prize to thief in exchange for his stolen documents

Yet another political figure has fallen victim to street crime in Defence Housing Authority (DHA). Interestingly, instead of relying on law-enforcement, Raja Azhar, who is also a Sindh Assembly member, has directly appealed to the thief to return his valuables and offered a cash prize in return.

An unidentified thief made off with licensed weapons and important documents after breaking the windowpane of PTI MPA Raja Azhar’s SUV in DHA on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The MPA had left the vehicle parked outside a residential building in Phase II.

The stolen valuables include a 9mm pistol, arms license, cheque books and other important documents. According to police officials, the MPA became aware of the theft on Wednesday morning and informed the police.

MPA Azhar also uploaded a video to social media requesting the robber to return his important valuables and also offered a cash reward. “I don’t know who you are, but please return my valuables. Please text me on my number with the help of visiting cards in my bag if you do not want to meet me directly. I would appreciate this step and would also reward you with Rs25,000,” he appealed to the robber in his video message.

Police said that they were also searching for the thief and were trying to obtain CCTV footage from nearby cameras.

Two weeks earlier, a relative of PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman was robbed by street criminals in DHA who had snatched a purse containing cell phones and cash. The police had later arrested the suspects allegedly involved in the snatching. Before this, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair and his wife had also escaped a robbery attempt in the locality.