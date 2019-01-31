NBP, Mobi Direct sign agreement

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has signed an agreement with Mobi Direct to promote branchless banking services in the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, NBP will act as a “settlement bank” for Mobi Direct’s digital payment system and for its member institutions.

The bank will also be able to use Mobi Direct payment processing and transactions switching infrastructure and shared agent network to provide services to unbanked segment of population.

Tariq Jamali, President NBP on the occasion said this initiative is in line with NBP’s ambition to enhance the financial penetration in the country. “The NBP is assisting all the provincial governments in digitising their various payments, fee and taxes collection systems,” Jamali said.

He mentioned that the NBP has already inked agreements with various provincial and federal departments for digitally collecting their fee and payments including Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, Public Service Commission KPK, Islamabad Traffic Police, Driving License Sindh and Dealer Vehicle Registration System (DVRS) and collection of eTax in Punjab.