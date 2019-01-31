Asia Energy seeks solar plant licence

KARACHI: Asia Energy Private Limited, a subsidiary of Asia Petroleum Limited, has sought a licence to setup a 30MW solar power generation facility in Punjab with an estimated cost of $22.8 million, a document showed on Wednesday.

Asia Petroleum Limited (APL) is an energy infrastructure company and owns and operates an oil terminal and a pipeline system to transport Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) from Pipri, Karachi to Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO).

APL was formed with support of the World Bank and the government of Pakistan as a joint venture between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) with 49 percent stake, Infraavest Limited, Hong Kong having 26 percent share, Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) Kuwait having 25 percent and VECO International Incorporation of US with 12.5 percent stake.

Currently, there is no high voltage grid access directly on the site, but the site is proposed to be connected to the Noorsar Grid Station.

According to the document, the project is planned to be connected with the existing 132kV Noorsar Grid Station in accordance with the requirements of the grid code. Based on the available performance and data, the annual energy production of the project will be 58.372GWh.

The consortium of CSUN Solar International Limited and China Construction Installation Engineering Company Limited has been given the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project.

The total project cost is $22.8 million, of which $19.7 million will be the EPC cost. The project is to be financed with a combination of debt and equity. The debt amount is expected to be funded through the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) financing scheme for renewable energy with quarterly installments. The term of the loan is expected to be 10 years plus grace period for construction. It is expected to commence commercial operations by December 2019.