BAHL’s 2018 profit hits Rs8.42bln

Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) on Wednesday declared a profit of Rs8.42 billion for the period ended December 2018 against Rs8.50 billion for the corresponding period last year with earnings per share (EPS) of Rs7.57.

BAHL had recorded a profit of Rs8.505 billion with an EPS of Rs1.68 a year earlier.

The bank also announced an interim cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2018 at Rs2.5/share which is 25 percent, while its total income increased 11 percent to Rs38.088 billion from Rs34.133 billion in the previous year.

“It was mainly due to expansion in loan book by Rs138.38 billion, standing at Rs478.21 billion as on December 31, 2018, showing outstanding growth of 40.72 percent in net advances

as compared to same period last year,” a bank statement said.