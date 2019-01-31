close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Rupee gains

Business

The rupee strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday on the expectations of possible $2 billion inflows from the United Arab Emirates, traders said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 138.57/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.64.

In the open market, the local currency finished the day at 138.70 against the greenback, compared with 138.80 in the previous session on Tuesday.

