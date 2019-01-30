close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

People with low income to get houses: PM

National

January 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday assured that the people with low income would be facilitated by all means to have their own house.

Chairing a meeting of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the prime minister expressed optimism that the project for construction of five million houses would give impetus to economy, besides provision of jobs to the youth.

The prime minister directed provision of all possible facilities to low income people so that their dream of owning a house would be true. He also emphasised completion of laws relating to foreclosure and Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The meeting dilated upon the matters relating to arranging of financing from commercial banks for the people having low income.

It was decided that the finance ministry and State Bank of Pakistan would give incentives to banks for housing finance.

The facilities being provided to the banks in this connection would soon be announced by the Stat Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Finance Ministry.

