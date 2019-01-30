Key facilitator of Chinese consulate attack arrested in UAE

KARACHI: A key-facilitator-cum-handler of the Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi was arrested by the UAE authorities in Sharjah.

According to DIG CTD Abdullah Shaikh, the suspect, Rashid Baloch alias Abdullah was arrested from the UAE by the local police, adding the arrested suspect is a key member of the BLA and was the key-facilitator and handler of the terrorist group. “He was monitoring the terrorist attack when the three BLA terrorist attempted to storm the consulate,” said the DIG CTD. “We are trying to extradite him through proper channels.” The facilitator also has links in foreign countries and was arrested from Sharjah on CTD’s identification. Abdullah Shaikh said the facilitator had received Rs0.9 million for the attack which he distributed among the attackers.

Earlier on November 23, security forces had foiled an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Security personnel killed the three attackers, recovering suicide jackets and ammunition. The security forces had earlier also arrested five facilitators during from the city.