Pak-Saudi strategic dialogue to be launched during MBS’ visit

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Al-Sulami, head of Saudi based renowned international institute RASANAH has announced that several agreements on trade and investment worth billions of dollars will be signed in order to further advance bilateral relations during the upcoming and keenly awaited visit by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan.

A strategic dialogue forum between experts, intellectuals, academics and educational centers in both nations will be launched on the historic occasion. Dr Muhammad Al-Sulami, who visited Pakistan recently leading a powerful delegation, has said in his analysis that brotherly people of Pakistan love Saudi Kingdom to a great degree. He said, “Despite this, some media platforms there have, unfortunately, deliberately slandered Saudi Arabia and spread false or misinformed reports, whether as a result of lacking accurate information, personal vendettas or possibly even working for hostile foreign government agendas.”

Dr Muhammad Al-Sulami grudged and said that this experience demonstrates the need to continue holding meetings with members of the intellectual elite and prominent media figures in Pakistan on a regular basis. There is also a need to organise reciprocal visits to Saudi Arabia for prestigious Pakistani figures, who influence public opinion there, so they can meet with their Saudi counterparts and keep abreast of the latest cultural and modernisation developments in the Kingdom.

He was of the view that these figures should be warmly welcomed and given every opportunity to experience the rich cultural diversity in Saudi cities, and every effort should be exerted to forge stronger partnerships between media and educational institutions in the two countries. “We also suggest the establishment of academic exchange programmes between universities in the two countries. This would allow students and faculty members in all fields to experience the educational system in both nations, as well as grant scholarships and encourage research participation in various scientific fields in the two countries, along with efforts to boost the publication of joint scientific research papers,” he added.