Budget debate: Presence of Indians in local mill echoes in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The issue of purported illegal presence of Indians and working in a local mill echoed in the Senate on Tuesday for second consecutive day, as State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad proposed formation of the House special committee, a parliamentary panel or a judicial commission to look into the matter.

He floated this proposal in response to a speech by PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid, who while criticising the government for massive borrowing and putting in place no assets, said that a state minister a day earlier talked about Indians, who without visa, came and worked in local industry but he did not name the industry. He expressed views while talking part in the eventful budget debate.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid said that the minister should now name those, who had come to Pakistan from India and he must approach the Ministry of Interior and question also the immigration officers, who allowed them entry, insisting the officers would have to be held accountable for this. “Now, those who leveled such huge allegations on the floor of the House against local industrialists will have to give answer to these questions,” he said.

Likewise, he contended that those, who were responsible for safeguarding the borders and ensuring no illegal entry be made, should also be asked. He castigated the PTI government for what he alleged distribution of Rs7 billion among four sectors, including the corporate sector, multinationals and fertilizer firms. He said those who had been begging taking along a bowl had given away this amount to the richest sectors. “This is the government of the rich and for the rich, having nothing for the tax-payers and the common man,” he charged.

In reaction, Ali Muhammad rose to clarify that he had just quoted media reports and did not level allegations against anyone, and also referred to the news, which appeared in the daily Jang and The News regarding a statement by PAT chief Prof. Dr. Tahirul Qadri in December 2016, who had talked about a list of 300 foreigners and around 50 of them worked in a mill, which the minister preferred not to name.

Whether these reports, he noted, were correct or otherwise, should have been investigated and clarified that they were not in power at that time and asked why not this done and the then Prime Minister, chief minister Punjab and representatives of the secret agencies should have been asked about this.

He then proposed that a Senate special committee or a parliamentary committee or a judicial commission be formed to bring forth facts concerning those reports and then prime minister, chief minister and defence institutions’ representatives be called for this purpose.

The minister while speaking on the House Standing Committee report on the Black List had also talked about arrival of thousands of foreigners and the Black Water operations in Pakistan in the past and also made mention of Indians, who had worked in local industry.

In her budget speech, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman alleged that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, three budgets had been presented and the latest one had caused massive price hike, instead of addressing inflation.

She claimed that during the last six months, foreign direct investment had declined by 77 per cent, whereas dollar had become dearer by Rs15 and no probe was conducted for this. “What the government is doing is to cut developmental projects and rely on borrowing and rupee devaluation had increased loans by Rs1500 billion,” she pointed out.

Senator Sherry continued that the government’s daily domestic borrowing was Rs21 billion while another Rs15 billion externally and hence per day borrowing by this regime was Rs36 billion.

She said that the government had no economic policy, as it had done nothing with regards to fundamental issues of taxation and collection of revenue. “This government is pushing Pakistan into a morass. We are not agitating against them on a container but they are unable to deliver,” she charged.

PTI Senator regretted that the Finance Minister was not seen in the House but could be spotted giving interviews to media.

Meanwhile, opposition senators again protested on absence of the Leader of the House and ministers concerned, as the House resumed proceedings. They demanded banning the ministers from entering the Senate.

Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said the ministers remained away from the House and added this was no way of running the Parliament, regretting that the chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had written to the Prime Minister about this issue, yet ministers were not coming to the House.

He pointed out that the House was not taken into confidence on US-Taliban talks and added that Foreign Minister had made a statement in the Senate but after that there were negotiations again and nothing was shared with the House about this.