Wed Jan 30, 2019
January 30, 2019

Boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Kabirwala

National

KABIRWALA: A nine-year-old boy, Faizan, was raped and murdered in Kabirwala, the police said on Tuesday.

The minor went to his Madrassa on Monday evening and never returned. His family started searching for him and his body was found from fields.

The police said they arrested a neighbor, Shabbir, on suspicion, who, after investigation, confessed to the crime.

The case is one of the numerous incidents of child abuse and murder that have been highlighted in the media after the rape and murder cases of two minors ‘Aasma and Zainab ‘last year sparked widespread condemnation as well as calls to address the issue of child sexual abuse.

As many as 11 cases of child sexual abuse are reported from across Pakistan every day, according to the data collected by a non-governmental organisation.

