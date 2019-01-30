Alleged killer of student arrested

PESHAWAR: The police arrested an alleged killer involved in the murder of an 8th-grade student in Hayatabad on January 21.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hayatabad, Najmul Hassnain, told a press conference that one Abu Huraira, a student of 8th grade along with his friend, Khizer Khan, was on way to the market when an armed motorcyclist opened fire on them.

Both sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital where Abu Huraira expired.

The official said police while working out the case, arrested a relative of the deceased Umair who during an interrogation confessed to having killed Abu Huraira out of jealousy for having a better financial condition.