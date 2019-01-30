8 houses gutted

MANSEHRA: Eight houses were gutted when a fire broke out in Kaghan valley due to electricity short-circuiting on Tuesday. The fire, which erupted in the house of Pir Hussain, engulfed seven houses, reducing goods to ashes.

The locals rushed to the scene and tried to extinguish the fire but miserably failed to control it and the houses were gutted, a local resident said.