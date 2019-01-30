Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb 5

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address in the US Capitol on Feb. 5.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Monday formally inviting him to deliver the speech before a joint session of the Congress. Trump quickly accepted the invitation.

“When I wrote to you on January 23, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has reopened to schedule this year’s State of the Union address,” Pelosi wrote. “In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th.”

Trump wrote back that it is his “great honor” to accept. “We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!” he wrote.