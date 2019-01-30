Rain and floods hit parts of S Arabia

MAKKAH: Heavy rains that hit Makkah, Madinah and other parts of Saudi Arabia in recent days. Rains have cut off many people living in Al-Rashidiya district of Makkah.

Residents of the neighbourhood said many of them could not reach their houses by car due to the cracked roads where mud and stones washed by the floodwater got accumulated.

They pointed out that the floods swept away the power station for the second time this year.

Electricity supply to the district was disrupted for more than 48 hours.

The rain brought great sufferings to the people, many of whom were unable to go to work, and the families had difficulty in dropping their children to school. The rain also led to the exposure of electric cables and posed an imminent threat to the lives of children.

The residents called on the Makkah Municipality and Al-Rashidiya branch municipality to solve the issue quickly by repairing the damaged roads and draining water pools so they can easily reach their homes.