Security guard loots Rs6.5m from Karachi bank

KARACHI: A security guard employed at a private bank in Karachi’s Defence area robbed the bank and stole Rs6.5 million in what is being called the biggest heist of the year.

According to police, the security guard who has been identified as Manzoor broke 22 bank lockers and stole Rs6.5 million. He had only been employed for six months as the night security guard.

Moreover, authorities said, Manzoor robbed the bank at 7:30 in the morning. Initial reports suggest the guard used gas cutters to open the lockers and rob the bank.