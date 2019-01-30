Zardari’s disqualification plea: Political fights be fought in political forums, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday while hearing plea of PTI to disqualify former president Asif Ali Zardari remarked that political fights should be fought in the relevant forums or Parliament.

Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday heard petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari. Plea was filed by PTI leaders Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman.

During hearing Justice Athar Minallah remarked that petitioner can approach investigative institutions. A lot of cases are already pending in Islamabad High Court. A number of people are in jails and we have to see their cases first. “For this political case why should we set aside a number of pending cases,” he added.

Justice Minallah further remarked that this is the time when Parliament should be strengthened. The Parliament should form a special committee to overlook this matter. “Political fights should be fought in political forums or Parliament,” he added.

To this Usman Dar’s counsel argued that this is a disqualification case under Article 62(1)(f) which has been filed on the basis of verified documents.

He further argued before the court that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is not the relevant forum for disqualification under Article 62(1)(f). He mentioned the order of Sindh High Court (SHC) that ECP is not the authorised forum in this case.

To this justice Athar Minallah remarked that petitioners have to satisfy the court that it’s public nature case and why it should be heard on priority basis.

The petition stated that the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman is ineligible to hold office apart from seeking the court’s ruling to disqualify him from becoming a member of the National Assembly for life. “Zardari is not Sadiq or Ameen as he did not disclose his assets,” petition states.

The petitioners requested that Zardari be disqualified under Article 62(1)(f).

PTI leaders alleged that the PPP leader Aisf Ali Zardari owned an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street in New York but didn’t disclose it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.