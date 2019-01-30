UK MPs pass non-binding vote against ‘no-deal’ Brexit

LONDON: British MPs on Tuesday voted in favour of an amendment excluding a “no-deal” Brexit, although the result is not binding on Prime Minister Theresa May.

MPs voted 318 to 310 in favour of the amendment, undermining the government´s argument that Britain would be willing to crash out of the European Union without an agreement.

The MPs also voted for an amendment, supported by May, calling on her to change the unpopular Brexit deal she struck with the European Union.

MPs voted 317 to 301 in favour of the amendment asking May to replace the deal´s so-called backstop provision preventing a hard border with Ireland, although the EU has said it will not reopen the agreement.