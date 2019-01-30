QAT Grade II enters semis stage

ISLAMABAD: Semi-finals line-up has been decided following last pool matches in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II on Tuesday.

Faisalabad will take on Abbottabad at the Iqbal Stadium while Karachi will play AJK at the Mirpur Stadium. Both the semi-finals will be played from February 1-3.

Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region first innings 271 all out in 82.1 overs (Attiq-ur-Rehman 83, Abu Bakar Khan 37; Noman Ali 6-72, Babar Khan 2-60) and 265-8 in 84 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 101 not out; Lal Kumar 2-30, Noman Ali 2-57, Noman Akbar 2-59). Hyderabad Region 236 all out in 73.5 overs (Lal Kumar 60, Babar Khan 52 not out; Waqas Maqsood 5-52, Khurram Shahzad 2-44). Result: match drawn.

At UBL Stadium, Karachi: Quetta Region first innings 328-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 104 not out, Taimur Khan 66, Shahzad Tareen 55, Abdul Hanan 41; Faraz Aziz 2-85)and 149-8 decl in 29 overs (Taimur Khan 54 not out; Ali Asghar 4-33, Shahnawaz Dahani 4-709). Larkana Region 204 all out in 68.2 overs (Amir Panwar 48, Mohsin Raza Khokhar 37; Muhammad Javed 4-43, Mohi-ud-din 2-18, Nizam-ud-din 2-29) and 195-9 in 71 overs (Faraz Aziz 93; Shahzad Tareen 2-34, Muhammad Javed 2-39, Gohar Faiz 2-63). Result: match drawn.