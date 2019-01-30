Sarfaraz vows to be a better player

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed vowed Tuesday to be a better player as he returned home after being handed a four-match ban for a racial slur against a South African player in Durban last week.

The 31-year-old was heard on a stump microphone making a comment in Urdu about Andile Phehlukwayo during the second one-day international.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday banned Sarfaraz for four matches — two one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals — of the South African tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed disappointment over the punishment — saying it believed a ban was unnecessary because the matter had already been resolved between the two players — and withdrew the Pakistan captain from the tour.

Sarfaraz was greeted as he landed back at Karachi airport by some 200 fans, who held placards condemning the ICC’s decision — said the matter is behind him.

“Whatever happened has happened,” Sarfaraz told media at the airport after landing from Cape Town. “I accepted my mistake and ICC’s decision is in front of you.

“I will improve myself and my performance in the future and I thank my supporters for their backing.”

The ICC said Sarfaraz will have to attend “an education programme to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed.”

In Sarfaraz’s absence, Shoaib Malik led the team to an eight wicket win in the fourth match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Pakistan and South Africa meet in the final match in Cape Town on Wednesday, with the series tied at 2-2. That will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 international series.

Asked about PCB’s decision to recall him, Sarfaraz said: “I don’t see anything in it as I was playing cricket for the last five months. I will rest and then play Pakistan Super League,”, referring to the league starting in the United Arab Emirates from February 14. But Sarfaraz blasted former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who condemned his action as unacceptable for someone leading Pakistan, saying Shoaib was launching “personal attacks”.