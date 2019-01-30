South Africa call up Mulder for fifth ODI

JOHANNESBURG: All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been added to South Africa’s squad for the fifth and final ODI against Pakistan.

Mulder picked up an Achilles tendon injury during limited overs series against Zimbabwe at the end of September and only completed his rehabilitation in the new year.

He returned to action for his domestic franchise Lions in the 4-Day competition in January, striking a career-best 146 against Knights last week.

Mulder, 20, has played seven ODIs with limited success, but his inclusion in the squad suggests that he is in the frame as South Africa seek to fill the vital No 7 all-rounder’s position in their one-day side ahead of the World Cup in England.

He has also been named in South Africa’s T20I squad to face Pakistan, a format he is uncapped in, but faces stiff competition as all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris are also part of the Twenty20 International squad.

Phehlukwayo has played in all four ODIs against Pakistan so far, his career-best efforts with bat and ball in Durban helping to secure a win.