Berkin on top in CAS ski cup

ISLAMABAD: Turkish skier Usta Berkin dominated his opponents in the men’s giant slalom category on the opening day of the 3rd CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup at the scenic PAF Ski Resort Naltar, says a press release.

Ukrainia’s Tsibelenko Levko and Nariichyn Andriy remained second and third respectively in the same category of this historic international event.

In the women’s giant slalom competition, Ukraine proved invincible as two Ukrainian skiers Tikun Tetyana and Anastasia Gorbunova got the first and second positions respectively. Pakistani talented international skier Umama Wali remained third.

It was surprising to see the Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Saqib Foric racing alongside top ranking skiers.

Both Pakistani Winter Olympians Muhammad Abbas and Muhammad Karim were also seen in action on the treacherous slope of Naltar.

In this grand event, 40 skiers from 13 countries including Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are participating.