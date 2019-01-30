2020 T20 WORLD CUP: No Pakistan-India clash in group stage

SYDNEY: For the first time since the 2011 World Cup, Pakistan will not meet India in the group stage of an International Cricket Council event. The two teams have faced each other in five ICC tournaments since 2011 — and will meet again in the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales — but cricket’s traditional rivalry will not be on show in the group stages of the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

This is a result of the present Twenty20 International rankings, where Pakistan and India occupy the No 1 and No 2 spots respectively, necessitating the two teams to be placed in different groups for the tournament.

England and Australia are not guaranteed to meet each other either. While England are placed in Group B alongside India, Australia are in Group A alongside Pakistan.

Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up one side of the draw while India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up the other side of the draw.

The top-eight teams have automatically qualified for the tournament, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — ninth and tenth in the rankings respectively — will contest six other sides in the qualifying tournament in Geelong and Hobart for the remaining four spots in the Super 12s stage.

Pakistan will open the Super 12s against hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on a double-header on Saturday on October 24. India will take on South Africa at the new Perth Stadium in the second match of the day.

Defending champions West Indies will open their campaign against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the next day.

The SCG and the Adelaide Oval will host the semi-finals on November 11 and 12 respectively, while the final will be held at the MCG on November 15.

Meanwhile, Australia’s women will begin the defence of their T20 World Cup title against India and also face Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in a tournament hoping to conclude with a record crowd for a women’s sporting event at the MCG on March 8, 2020.

The current record for a women’s fixture in any sport is the 90,185 who attended the 1999 women’s football World Cup final between the USA and Chile. The 2020 T20 final will be held on International Women’s Day.

Australia won their fourth T20 title when they beat England in Antigua last November.

They will face India at the Sydney Show grounds on February 21, followed by matches against Sri Lanka, a qualifier and New Zealand in Group A.

Group B features England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and the other yet to be confirmed qualifying team.

The tournament will be played in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth with the SCG hosting both semi-finals on March 5.

The Women’s T20 World Cup — the second to be a separate event following last year’s tournament in West Indies — will follow on from the first standalone Women’s Big Bash League which will be played in October and November this year.

Last week’s WBBL final between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat was played in front of a sellout crowd of more than 5000 at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval.

Women’s group stages (February 21-March 3):

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1.

Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2.

Semi-finals: March 5.

Final: March 8.

Men’s qualifiers: October 18-23.

Group stages (October 24-November 8):

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers.

Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers.

Semi-finals: November 11 and 12.

Final: November 15.