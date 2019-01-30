Indonesia flood, landslide death toll hits 70

JAKARTA: Floods and landslides that battered Indonesia's Sulawesi island have killed at least 70 people, authorities said Tuesday, as aerial footage underscored the scale of the disaster with whole villages wiped off the map.

Lashed by heavy rain, rivers swelled and burst their banks, inundating dozens of communities across 12 districts as well as parts of the provincial capital Makassar. The bodies of 70 victims have been found, while six are still missing, Syamsibar, head of South Sulawesi´s disaster mitigation agency, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP. Drone footage showed landslides had buried Pattallikang village in hard-hit Gowa district, with only a few buildings -- including a mosque -- visible after an avalanche of mud and rock cascaded down a nearby hillside.