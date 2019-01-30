close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
AFP
January 30, 2019

Macron calls for inter-religious dialogue at end of Egypt visit

World

CAIRO: French President Emmanuel Macron met Tuesday with Egypt's top clerics and called for inter-religious dialogue at the end of a three-day visit aimed at boosting ties while raising human rights concerns.

Macron and Pope Tawadros II stressed the need for "dialogue between religions" as he met with Pope Tawadros II at St. Mark´s Cathedral, seat of Egypt´s ancient Coptic Orthodox Church.

"I decided that a new conference will be held in Paris to see how to act more effectively," he said, without giving details. A diplomatic source said the French capital would host a forum on religious minorities in the Middle East, but without giving a date. Macron visited the church adjacent to the cathedral that was the site of a December 2016 militant attack which killed 29 people. He also met in Cairo with Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the most prestigious seat of Islamic learning in Egypt.

