close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 30, 2019

Iran denies any intention of boosting range of missiles

World

AFP
January 30, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran has "no intention of increasing the range" of its missiles, a senior defence official said Tuesday, amid threats of European as well as US sanctions over its ballistic programme.

Iran has voluntarily limited the range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometres, sufficient to reach Israel and Western bases in the Middle East. But Washington and its allies have accused Tehran of pursuing enhanced missile capabilities that also threaten Europe. "Iran has no technological or operational constraints to increasing the range of its military missiles," the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Admiral Ali Shamkhani, said.

"But while constantly striving to improve accuracy, solely based on its defence doctrine, (it) has no intention of increasing the range of (its) missiles," the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. US President Donald Trump cited Iran´s missile programme as one of the reasons why he pulled Washington out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers last year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World