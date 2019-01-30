Iran denies any intention of boosting range of missiles

TEHRAN: Iran has "no intention of increasing the range" of its missiles, a senior defence official said Tuesday, amid threats of European as well as US sanctions over its ballistic programme.

Iran has voluntarily limited the range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometres, sufficient to reach Israel and Western bases in the Middle East. But Washington and its allies have accused Tehran of pursuing enhanced missile capabilities that also threaten Europe. "Iran has no technological or operational constraints to increasing the range of its military missiles," the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Admiral Ali Shamkhani, said.

"But while constantly striving to improve accuracy, solely based on its defence doctrine, (it) has no intention of increasing the range of (its) missiles," the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. US President Donald Trump cited Iran´s missile programme as one of the reasons why he pulled Washington out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers last year.