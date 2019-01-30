Petition seeks disqualification of 3 lawmakers

PESHAWAR: A writ petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Tuesday seeking disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker, minister for mines and minerals and member provincial assembly for violating their oath and the court’s decisions.

Shah Faisal, a resident of Pabbi in the Nowshera district, filed the petition through a lawyer, Ali Azeem Afridi.

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr Amjad Ali, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly Rangez Ahmad, former KP Assembly speaker and now National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Wakeel Khan Deputy Secretary (Admin) KP Assembly, Election Commission of Pakistan, registrars, Service Tribunal, Peshawar High Court, auditor general of Pakistan and KP Assembly secretary were made parties to the petition.

It was submitted in the petition that KP Assembly Speaker (Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani) had taken the oath to discharge his duties and perform functions honestly and faithfully in accordance with the Constitution, the law and the rules of the assembly. Similarly, it said the provincial minister Dr Amjad Ali and MPA Rangez Ahmad had also taken the oath not to allow the personal interest to influence the official conduct or official decisions.