KP govt starts process to establish regular courts in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated the process to establish regular courts in the erstwhile Fata by notifying seven sessions divisions for the newly merged tribal districts.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC), 1898 read with section 8 thereof, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is pleased to declare the seven merged districts as sessions divisions,” said a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Tuesday.

It said that seven merged districts including Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan were declared sessions divisions.

In the same notification, the government also declared Hassankhel (Peshawar), Darra Adamkhel (Kohat), Wazir (Bannu), Bhittani (Lakki Marwat), Drazanda (Dera Ismail Khan) and Jandola (Tank) as sub-divisions of sessions divisions.

The notification came after the decision of the Peshawar High Court regarding establishment of regular courts in the tribal districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had recently sought time of six months from the Supreme Court of Pakistan for establishing regular courts in the merged tribal districts. The Supreme Court had accepted the KP government’s plea.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had challenged the Peshawar High Court’s decision directing it to set up regular courts within one month before November 30, 2018.

The court had declared the Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018 as ultra vires of the Constitution.

The PHC had also ruled that after November 30 any decision of civil or criminal nature by the commissioners would be void ab initio (illegal from the very beginning).

“Allowing the writ petition, the court declared the notification issued on May 29, whereby Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018, was promulgated, as ultra vires of the Constitution, to the extent of allowing the commissioners to act as judges, council of elders deciding civil and criminal matters and constitution of Qaumi Jirga,” stated the detailed judgment authored by Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth. The second judge in the bench was Justice Mussarat Hilali.

The Supreme Court upheld the PHC decision, though it granted six months instead of one month to the KP government for establishment of the regular courts.

After the Peshawar High Court verdict, senior lawyer, Ijaz Mohmand, who deals with the cases from the erstwhile Fata, told The News that currently merged districts are running without a legal system as the high court had restrained the commissioners from using judicial powers.

He said that in such a situation the people from tribal districts are filing their cases through writ petitions in the high court for getting relief or stay order against the orders of the district administration.

Meanwhile, the high court has also started using its constitutional jurisdiction and is passing orders in the cases filed by citizens of the merged districts that lacked a legal system as well as regular courts.

Recently, the PHC Registrar, Khwaja Wajihuddin, in a briefing to the media said the PHC had asked the government to notify the newly merged districts as sessions divisions and sanction the required posts in order to establish session/civil courts in these districts.

As per the document forwarded to the provincial government, the PHC has asked for the appointment of seven district and sessions judges (BPS-21) for each merged district, including Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Orakzai.

The PHC is in need of 14 additional district and sessions judges (BPS-20) along with 24 civil judges.

It also requires ministerial staff to work with the judges, including superintendents, assistants and others.

The total comes to about 301 personnel for the District and Sessions judges and 492 for civil judges.