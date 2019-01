Murder of PML-N MPA: ATC acquits seven accused

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday acquitted seven people of a triple murder case. PML-N MPA Rana Shamshad, his son and a friend were shot dead in 2005. Those acquitted are Faqeer Muhammad, Shahbaz, Sarfraz, Shahbaz, Sabir Hussain, Waheed and Muhammad Owais.