ATC acquits four accused of facilitating Safoora bus attack

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has acquitted four men who were accused of facilitating terrorists who carried out the Safoora bus attack in 2015 after no evidence surfaced against them.

ATC-VI acquitted Naeem Sajid, Sultan Qamar Siddiqui, Hussain Umer Siddiqui and Zahid Abdul Qadir Motiwala under Section 265-K of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the applications moved by their lawyers. These men had said they had already been found innocent by a military court which conducted the trial, yet they were not being cleared of the charges. They had also approached the doors of the appellate judicial forums too seek relief.

The ATC-VI judge ruled that the prosecution was not in possession of any cogent evidence to make out prima facie a case against the applicants.

He added that the military court had also disposed of the case by sentencing the terrorists and acquitting the applicants. Three out of these four applicants, Sajid, who is an exporter of carpets, Sultan Qamar, who is an arms dealer, and Hussain Umer, who is a teacher, remained in custody of the authorities while Motiwala, who is also an arms dealer, remained on bail throughout the case.