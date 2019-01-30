President stresses removing inequalities in educational system

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed upon the need to introduce uniform educational system in the country by removing differences and disparities among the students belonging to different segments of society.

He said the world was fast changing by virtue of the latest means of technology and the nation should be ready to brace the revolution knocking at the doors and by paving ways for the modern teaching and learning mechanism practiced worldwide.

The president was addressing the 34th medal and prize distribution ceremony of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Tuesday.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram and FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik were also present on the occasion.

The president said, ’s literacy rate offered a food for thought as there were still about 20 million children out of school. A task force was set up in this connection, which would come up with a comprehensive plan.

A pilot project to enroll such children would be launched in Islamabad and later it would be replicated across the country, he added.

The minister also appreciated the federal board for setting up a precedent as symbol of excellence.

FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik also highlighted the overall performance and achievements of the board in ensuring quality examination system and facilitating the people. A total of 27 position-holders were awarded medals, cash prizes and merit certificates.

Meanwhile, the president said youth, being the future leaders of country could help enable it to achieve more progress and development by following the guiding principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose leadership was the best example for them.

He expressed these views at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Tuesday while addressing the participants of National Leadership Programme of Sindh Madarsatul Islam, Karachi.

He said the leaders must take people along, adding, the capable leadership could make the country more developed and prosperous through better utilisation of its resources.