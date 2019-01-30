OPDs boycott continues in Sindh as talks stall

KARACHI: Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public hospitals remained shuttered for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after talks between Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) and the health department failed and the doctors continued their boycott of OPDs alleging that instead of accepting their demands, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho threatened them of “dire consequences” and “departmental action.” Health authorities failed to address the concerns of the young doctors on strike resulting in extreme agony to thousands of patients who were denied medical services by doctors across the province. OPDs at all public hospitals in Karachi, including the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), Lyari General Hospital and several district and Taluka hospitals remained closed due to the boycott by young doctors who are protesting for an increase in their salaries and allowances and unwilling to join their duties until their demands are met. Doctors affiliated with YDA not only boycotted OPDs but also prevented senior doctors, professors and heads of the departments from providing medical treatment to OPD patients. They further warned that OPDs would also remain closed on Wednesday and added that if their demands were not by January 31, doctors in entire Sindh would close down hospitals, boycott duties at wards and emergency departments and march towards the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to stage a protest sit-in till their demands are met. Patients on Tuesday were seen moving from one place to another at public health facilities in search of medical treatment as emergencies of the hospitals also remained overcrowded. “My daughter is suffering from asthma and I have brought her here at NICH for consultation and treatment but due to the doctors’ strike, I have been told to go to private medical centres in the evening,” said Imran Ahmed, who had come from Korangi. Many other patients alleged that although doctors were not attending OPDs at the public hospitals, they were asking the patients to go to private hospitals or visit their clinics in the evening. The irked patients and their attendants demanded the health department to resolve this issue at the earliest so that they could avail medical facilities at public hospitals. Meanwhile, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Karachi President Dr Atif Hafeez and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad supported the young doctors’ demands, saying that they were struggling for an increase in their salaries and allowances for quite some time but authorities were not ready to accept the demands, which was shameful. “But, we are not in favour of strikes and boycott of health services as it results in miseries to poor patients, who cannot afford to avail medical facilities at private hospitals,” Dr Hafeez clarified.

Negotiations failed: Talks to end the doctors’ boycott failed after YDA and PMA Sindh office-bearers alleged that Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho threatened young doctors of dire consequences and taking stern action against them under departmental laws. “Today we met newly-appointed Sindh Health Secretary Saeed Awan who said he had just assumed the charge of the department and asked us to give him some time,” YDA Spokesperson Dr Mehboob Ali. He added that the health secretary claimed that the summary based on YDA’s demands has been sent to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and it would be approved shortly. According to Dr Ali, the health secretary asked YDA members to call off their strike. The YDA official said that as they were having talks with Health Secretary Saeed Awan, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho arrived there and threatened them of dire consequences, which resulted in a deadlock and doctors walked out of Health Department without any deal. “When the health minister threatened us of action and consequences without accepting our demands, we told her to do whatever she likes as we would not bow before her threats,” Dr Ali said.