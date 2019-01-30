APS Shuhada Forum distances itself from those criticising state institutions

PESHAWAR: While distancing itself from the individuals and groups that are criticizing the state institutions, the APS Shuhada Forum has expressed the hope that the APS Judicial Commission will further expedite its investigation work to provide justice to families of the martyrs.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, the APS Shuhada Forum President Ajoon Khan claimed that some non-governmental organisations and nationalist groups were using the name of the APS martyrs for targeting the state institutions.

Accompanied by a group of parents, Ajoon Khan said the Judicial Commission was constituted on the demand of the parents of the students who were martyred in the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

He said the Judicial Commission investigating the APS tragedy would provide justice to the aggrieved families.

The formation of the Judicial Commission was meant to pinpoint the lapses that enabled the terrorists to attack the school and also address the grievances of the victims’ families, he added.

Another office-bearer of the APS Shuhada Forum, Tufail Khattak pointed out that the APS tragedy caused grief to the entire nation and led to operations against the anti-state elements under the National Action Plan (NAP). He said not only the public but the judiciary and the security forces expressed solidarity with the aggrieved families.

He said that parents had attached high expectations to the Judicial Commission which would complete the investigation within the shortest possible period. Tufail Khattak said the APS Shuhada Forum was apolitical and was set up to demand exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the attack on the APS. “We have noticed that some elements are using the name of our forum for their ulterior motives but we have nothing to do with them,” he maintained.

He said the terrorists had no religion as they targetted the people from all walks of life.