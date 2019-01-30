Cop injured in attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A cop was wounded when armed men attacked a police party in Chamkani Tuesday night. Police said there was an exchange of fire between police and some unknown assailants. “A policeman is slightly injured. The search operation is being conducted in the area led by SP Rural,” an official said.
