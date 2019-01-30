close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 30, 2019

Cop injured in attack

National

PESHAWAR: A cop was wounded when armed men attacked a police party in Chamkani Tuesday night. Police said there was an exchange of fire between police and some unknown assailants. “A policeman is slightly injured. The search operation is being conducted in the area led by SP Rural,” an official said.

