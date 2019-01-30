Three Mepco officials terminated

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) on Tuesday terminated three employees besides suspending 10 others for facilitating and patronising power pilferers. Mepco Chief Executive Eng Muhammad Akram Ch terminated three meter readers and suspended 10 others, including one XEN and two SDOs. He suspended Mepco Liaqatpur Division XEN Sajid Salahuddin, Rahimyar Khan Satellite Town SDO Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Rahimyar Khan Jinnah sub-division ex-SDO Ibrar Afrasiab, acting lineman, superintendent Ghulam Shabbir, SSO-II Maqsood, meter reader Shahbaz Sharif, Muhammad Iftikhar, Shahbaz Anwar, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Ali. All suspended officials belonged to Rahimyar Khan sub-division. Mepco Chief Executive Eng Muhammad Akram Chaudhry said that there was no room for officials involved in power theft in the Mepco. He warned that criminal cases would be registered against the corrupt officials.