Steps afoot to enhance educational standards at universities: governor

FAISALABAD: Arrangements are afoot to enhance educational standard of universities and other higher educational institutions in the Punjab to ultimately turn them into the modern centres of excellence and innovation, said Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Addressing the 9th convocation of the Government College University Faisalabad here on Tuesday, he said that there would be no political interference in the affairs of universities with regard to postings and transfers of the faculty and staff members.

He said that the Punjab government was contemplating to provide maximum possible facilities to the universities. The governor said that the students possessed innumerable capabilities and talent. He wished that our students should properly exploit their talent and capabilities. He assured that the Punjab government would provide them ample opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities. He exhorted the students to extend full respect to their teachers and devote their energy for acquiring education with utmost zeal. The governor said that when he was a member of the British Parliament, he managed to grant the status of GSP-Plus to Pakistan and the step helped Pakistan in getting 15 billion dollars benefit. University Vice-Chancellor Dr Nasir Amin said that they had introduced the online examination system while the library had also been put on the system. He said that the university was fully focusing on quality education and the students were being given all possible facilities in pursuing their studies. Punjab Social Welfare Minister Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, local parliamentarians and principals of affiliated colleges were also present.

three killed in accidents: Three people were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday.

Traffic warden Muhammad Tariq was performing duty at Gulfishan Turnabout on Jhang Road when a speeding truck of FWMC hit him. As a result, he was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. Shamim Bibi of Chak 412/GB and a minor daughter of Imran Ahmad were also killed in different road accidents.

ELECTROCUTED: An electrician was electrocuted on Jhang Road on Tuesday. Naheed Ahmad, an electrician of a powerloom factory, was repairing a motor when suddenly he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

54 POS HELD: Police have arrested 54 proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from them. The police also recovered seven pistols, one rifle, two guns, 1.736kg charas and 116 litres liquor from their possession.