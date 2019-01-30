NAB chairman vows to bring POs, absconders to justice

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal reiterated his firm resolve for eradicating the menace of corruption on top most priority basis as NAB strongly believes in bringing the corrupt elements, Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and absconders to justice as per law.

“The NAB has devised an anti-corruption strategy to rid the country from corruption, which has acknowledged by leading national and international organisations as effective strategy to eliminate corruption,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The chairman said NAB was conducting the inquiries and investigations against housing societies, cooperative companies, bank frauds, money laundering, misappropriation of government funds by government employees, private persons, abuse of authority and amassing assets beyond known sources of income. “Due to our efforts, people has shown full trust upon NAB,” he said.

He said the NAB had received double complaints during 2018 as comparing to corresponding period 2017.

He said the NAB had fixed timeframe for deciding the cases. NAB has devised joint investigation Team (CIT) by benefitting from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. “The strategy has proved very successful, “he said.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the NAB is role model for Saarc countries and Pakistan was the first chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum. “The NAB has already signed an MoU with China for eradicating the menace of corruption,” he said.

He said, “Over 50 thousands character building societies have been constituted in colleges and universities throughout the country. Comprehensive grading system has been initiated for evaluating the performance of NAB’s regional bureaus.”

According to the grading system, he said the performance of officers is evaluated every year and positive impacts of system have already started pouring in. He said the NAB has also devised monitoring and evaluation system according to which each complaint is allocated a special number.

Chairman NAB said he himself listens the complaints of oppressed persons on last Thursday of each month and established Complaint Cells at all regional offices of NAB to facilitate people.

He said the NAB had also established state of the art forensic lab having facilities of digital forensic, analysis of documents and finger prints. “The lab not only helps saving time of NAB besides keeping quality and secrecy,” he said. Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal will address the federal secretaries today (Wednesday). It will be first time that the chairman NAB will address the federal secretaries and will reiterate the working of the NAB for corruption free Pakistan. The address of the chairman NAB to the federal secretaries is important as there was a general impression that the federal secretaries did not take the decision or delay the implementation of the government decisions due to a fear of the NAB.