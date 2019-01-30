CTD official martyred

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified gunmen martyred an official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the limits of City Police Station here on Tuesday, official sources said. The sources said that two motorcyclists opened fire on Mohammad Kamran in Qureshian Street in Dera Ismail Khan city. The accused managed to escape from the spot after committing the crime. The funeral prayer for the martyred CTD official was offered at the Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan city.