close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Hamza condoles death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Arshad Khan Lodhi, a senior PML-N leader and former provincial minister. In his condolence message to his family, Hamza prayed for the departed soul and said the late Lodhi was a veteran politician and his services for the country and democracy could never been forgotten.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan