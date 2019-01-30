Hamza condoles death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Arshad Khan Lodhi, a senior PML-N leader and former provincial minister. In his condolence message to his family, Hamza prayed for the departed soul and said the late Lodhi was a veteran politician and his services for the country and democracy could never been forgotten.
