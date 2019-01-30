Hanif Abbasi shifted to PIC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hanif Abbasi, who is serving a life sentence at Kot Lakhpat Jail, was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after his health deteriorated here Tuesday. Hanif Abbasi, who is serving a life sentence at the Central Jail in the ephedrine case, was not feeling well over the past couple of days, it is learnt. His condition worsened Tuesday so he was rushed to the PIC by the jail administration. According to the family sources, Hanif Abbasi had been facing health problems due to a clogged coronary artery. He was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail from the Attock Jail in October last year. Reportedly, he was shifted to Central Jail, Lahore as his health condition was not good that time as well while the District Jail Attock also lacked medical facilities.