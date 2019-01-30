Pak-Saudi strategic dialogue to be launched during MBS’ visit

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Al-Sulami, head of Saudi based renowned international institute RASANAH has announced that several agreements on trade and investment worth billions of dollars will be signed in order to further advance bilateral relations during the upcoming and keenly awaited visit by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan.

A strategic dialogue forum between experts, intellectuals, academics and educational centers in both nations will be launched on the historic occasion. Dr Muhammad Al-Sulami, who visited Pakistan recently leading a powerful delegation, has said in his analysis that brotherly people of Pakistan love Saudi Kingdom to a great degree. He said, “Despite this, some media platforms there have, unfortunately, deliberately slandered Saudi Arabia and spread false or misinformed reports, whether as a result of lacking accurate information, personal vendettas or possibly even working for hostile foreign government agendas.”

Dr Muhammad Al-Sulami grudged and said that this experience demonstrates the need to continue holding meetings with members of the intellectual elite and prominent media figures in Pakistan on a regular basis. There is also a need to organise reciprocal visits to Saudi Arabia for prestigious Pakistani figures, who influence public opinion there, so they can meet with their Saudi counterparts and keep abreast of the latest cultural and modernisation developments in the Kingdom.

He was of the view that these figures should be warmly welcomed and given every opportunity to experience the rich cultural diversity in Saudi cities, and every effort should be exerted to forge stronger partnerships between media and educational institutions in the two countries. “We also suggest the establishment of academic exchange programmes between universities in the two countries. This would allow students and faculty members in all fields to experience the educational system in both nations, as well as grant scholarships and encourage research participation in various scientific fields in the two countries, along with efforts to boost the publication of joint scientific research papers,” he added. The chief of RASANAH reminded that Islamabad and Riyadh are united by a historical relationship that has grown ever stronger since Pakistan’s independence in 1947. Saudi-Pakistan relations are based on effective coordination in religious, economic, political, cultural and military affairs. These relations are expected to continue to flourish and to evolve into a comprehensive strategic partnership through joint coordination on regional and international issues.

He asserted that this will enable the two nations to achieve their common interests and to advance their positions, as well as to increase their influence across their respective geographical regions Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and Pakistan in South Asia. “This strengthening alliance will boost the two countries’ ability to face challenges at home and abroad in a way that achieves security and stability in these two globally significant regions.

Dr Muhammad Al-Sulami made it clear that the relations between the two countries are not confined to the areas of military and diplomatic cooperation, having expanded to new horizons through significant levels of Saudi investment in Pakistan, especially in the increasingly important Gwadar port, and through the establishment and funding of the private sector in both countries.

He recalled that that in addition to these ties, Saudi Arabia also hosts 2 million Pakistani workers, who are employed in a wide range of sectors. As well as all these vital areas of partnership, there is, however, another field in this relationship that needs continuous work, coordination and liaison between the educational, research, academic and media institutions in the two countries.