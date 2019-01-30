close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 30, 2019

Security guard loots Rs6.5m from Karachi bank

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 30, 2019

KARACHI: A security guard employed at a private bank in Karachi’s Defence area robbed the bank and stole Rs6.5 million in what is being called the biggest heist of the year. According to police, the security guard who has been identified as Manzoor broke 22 bank lockers and stole Rs6.5 million. He had only been employed for six months as the night security guard. Moreover, authorities said, Manzoor robbed the bank at 7:30 in the morning. Initial reports suggest the guard used gas cutters to open the lockers and rob the bank.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story