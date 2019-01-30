close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
IS
Imdad Soomro
January 30, 2019

Sindh cabinet likely to be expanded

Top Story

IS
Imdad Soomro
January 30, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet is likely to be expanded with two more ministers, one adviser and one special assistant in coming two three days, The News learnt. Currently Sindh cabinet comprises 16 ministers and two advisers excluding six special assistants. Earlier only three months back in October last year four more lawmakers of ruling party were made ministers and with this expected inductions there would be 18 ministers, three advisers and seven special assistants. According to the ruling Pakistan Peoples’ Party sources, in expected fourth extension of cabinet Arbab Lutufullah from Thar and senior party leader former provincial minister Mir Nadir Magsi of Qambar-Shahdadkot are likely to be sworn in as ministers while senior party leader Aijaz Jakhrani who has lost National Assembly seat from Jacobabad by PTI candidate Muhammad Mian Soomro would be adviser to Sindh CM and Riaz Shah Sherazi of district Thatta would be special assistant.

