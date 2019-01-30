Pakistan, Russia to maintain engagements for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan takes centre stage on Afghanistan, Tuesday saw the Russian Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov fly into Pakistan where in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role as a facilitator in the Afghan peace process as both the sides agreed to maintain bilateral engagements for regional peace.

World capitals are eyeing the recent meetings between the Taliban and US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, where hopes have risen for another round in February to put the final touches on an agreement seeking peace and reconciliation.

Pakistan says it is hoping that talks will result in an intra-Afghan dialogue leading to lasting peace in the country while greatly appreciating the growing international consensus on the need to settle the decades old conflict through political process. Underscoring the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that Pakistan is facilitating the ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban as a ‘shared responsibility’ and in good faith.

In-depth consultations on the regional political situation and Afghan peace process were held at the Foreign Office when Zalmay Khalizad called on the Foreign Minister and the Foreign Secretary, Ms Tehmina Janjua. Commenting on the meeting the Foreign Office said that Zamir Kabulov appreciated the close coordination and regular engagements on regional issues and Afghan peace process, between the two sides. “Ambassador Kabulov stated that Russia and Pakistan were important stakeholders in peace and stability in Afghanistan. It was in the shared interest of both the countries to support all efforts for peace and stability in the country through close coordination”, added the Foreign Office. The two sides agreed to continue regular consultations on Afghan peace process and support regional initiatives to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Qureshi also lauded the role of neighbours and the regional countries in the peace process and lauded the important contributions that Russia has been making recently towards the Afghan peace process which includes the Moscow Format of Consultations.