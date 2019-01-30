close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
Agencies
January 30, 2019

Six of a family die in Bannu blast

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 30, 2019

BANNU: Six members of a family lost their lives in a mortar shell blast inside their house in Bannu on Tuesday. District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Yasir Afridi said the explosion took place inside a room of the house situated within the limits of Haved police station. The blast happened when a mortar shell exploded inside the house. As a result, a man, his wife and their four children lost their lives.

It was not immediately known that whether the mortar shell was lying inside the house or came from outside. Investigation into the incident was underway.

